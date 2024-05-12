MarketWise, Inc. (MKTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 25th

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of -57.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $504.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

