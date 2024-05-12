MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of -57.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $504.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.55. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKTW

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.