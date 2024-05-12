Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Issues Earnings Results

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Marpai Stock Down 5.9 %

MRAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 159,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 5.39. Marpai has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Marpai

In other Marpai news, CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

