Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

