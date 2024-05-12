Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSL opened at $416.63 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $420.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,586 shares of company stock worth $3,504,388 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

