Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 162,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

EEFT stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide



Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

