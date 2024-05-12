Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.38 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.35 and a fifty-two week high of $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $1,883,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

