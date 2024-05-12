Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 710 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after buying an additional 96,676 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

