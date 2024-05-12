Maxim Group Increases Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Price Target to $9.00

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ryde Group Price Performance
RYDE opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Ryde Group has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.05.
Ryde Group Company Profile
