Maxim Group Increases Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Price Target to $9.00

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RYDE opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Ryde Group has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

