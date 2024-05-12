Maxim Group Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target to $6.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

FLUX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.33. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

