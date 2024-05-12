McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $39,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $559.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,040. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.