McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $551.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $502.00 to $551.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $559.91. 636,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,040. McKesson has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

