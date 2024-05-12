Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

