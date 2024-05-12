Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80,865 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $201,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 223,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $476.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,749,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.45 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.48.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

