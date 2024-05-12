Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $39.90-40.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 17.0 %

MTD traded up $219.83 on Friday, hitting $1,510.25. 428,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,287.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,192.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,514.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,191.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

