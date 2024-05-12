Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,192.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,514.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

