MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

