MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 31,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIN stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

