MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $7.53 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

