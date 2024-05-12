Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 443.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 487,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.