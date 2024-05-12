Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $81.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Microvast updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MVST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Microvast has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

