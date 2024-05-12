Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $81.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Microvast updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MVST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Microvast has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microvast

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

