Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,794 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.8% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 8,699,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,356,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

