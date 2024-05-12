Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up about 3.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,032,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS TAIL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 38,387 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

