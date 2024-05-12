Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 720,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

