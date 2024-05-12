Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 678 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. 81,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

