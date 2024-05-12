Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 980 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up about 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 900,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 311,634 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 132,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 318,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,120. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

