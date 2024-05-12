Mizuho Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $28.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 628.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 767,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,531 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

