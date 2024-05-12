Mizuho Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $29.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.
View Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.