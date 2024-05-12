Mizuho Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $29.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

