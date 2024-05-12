Mizuho Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

