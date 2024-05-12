Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Montauk Renewables updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of MNTK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 562,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of -0.40. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.