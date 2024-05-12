Morgan Stanley Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$19.80

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.61.

TSE FM opened at C$18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.9626943 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

