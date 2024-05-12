Morgan Stanley Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.23 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 716,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.