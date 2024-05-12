Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.85. The stock had a trading volume of 611,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $364.06.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

