Mount Lucas Management LP Has $740,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

