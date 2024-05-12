Mount Lucas Management LP Has $833,000 Stock Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GREK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $42.34.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

