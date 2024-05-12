Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $237,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $143.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

