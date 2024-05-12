MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $23.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.64.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MP Materials by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 614,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

