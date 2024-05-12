MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,865 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 561,706 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

