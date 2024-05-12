MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSM traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

