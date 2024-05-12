Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Trading Up 26.3%

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 26.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00. Approximately 5,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.42.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Up 26.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

