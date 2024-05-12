Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.31. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

