NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.13.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
