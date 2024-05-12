Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NTRA traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. 3,499,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

