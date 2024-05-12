Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.52.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

