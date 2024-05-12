Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
