Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.