Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on U. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

