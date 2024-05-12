Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,050,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

