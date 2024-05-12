Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,334 shares of company stock valued at $26,511,351 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.