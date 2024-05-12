Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

